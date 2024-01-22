Sign up
Previous
Photo 2362
Farmers Never Get A Day Off
Our neighbor has cattle, so despite the weather, he’s out taking hay and making sure water tanks stay thawed.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2362
photos
83
followers
91
following
647% complete
View this month »
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
Mallory
ace
What a beautiful sky!
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
Lots of that around here these days
January 23rd, 2024
