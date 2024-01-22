Previous
Farmers Never Get A Day Off by calm
Farmers Never Get A Day Off

Our neighbor has cattle, so despite the weather, he’s out taking hay and making sure water tanks stay thawed.
Mallory ace
What a beautiful sky!
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
Lots of that around here these days
January 23rd, 2024  
