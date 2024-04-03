Reflections in the Quarry Pond

The redbud trees are blooming. We usually get a blast of cold weather… called ‘Redbud Winter’ here in the South.



About a month ago the clear waters of the quarry turned a muddy brown, something no one had ever seen. It has cleared back up.



Decades ago there were men operating heavy equipment on the bottom and they hit water that quickly filled the quarry. The men escaped, equipment left behind. I understand it is about 125 feet deep. Scuba divers used to dive there, fish rumored to be as big as a man.



A few years ago a body was found in the water, unsure if it was accidental drowning, suicide or foul play. The entire pond was fenced off after that.



Someday I may drag my camera back out to get better quality images. Thanks for allowing me to ‘journal’ with my cellphone.