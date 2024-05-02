Previous
Jane’s Iris by calm
Jane’s Iris

A spring reminder of a dear mentor and friend.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Jane Pittenger ace
Like your choice of crop
May 3rd, 2024  
