Son and Grandson by calm
Photo 2449

Son and Grandson

Searching for shells along the surf.
4th May 2024

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Islandgirl ace
Wow, I love the gorgeous blue tones!
Especially with your son and grandson in the photo!
May 5th, 2024  
