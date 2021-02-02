Previous
Battery Point by cam365pix
2 / 365

Battery Point

Took a quick walk around Portishead Point in the afternoon, for the first time in a few years, despite it being local.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in the SW England. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away and posting just for fun,...
