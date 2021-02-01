Previous
Next
Clifton Suspension Bridge by cam365pix
1 / 365

Clifton Suspension Bridge

Perhaps Bristol's most famous landmark, engineered by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1864. It spans the Avon Gorge, at 331 feet above high water level.

Taken on an afternoon outing with the one of my step-sons and the grandchildren. A rare but happy occurrence under the current lockdown restrictions.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in the SW England. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away and posting just for fun,...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise