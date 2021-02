Friends night (remotely)

Saturday evening was spent catching up with some old school friends. Although we're scattered across the country, we've been reuniting each year for awhile now. Since COVID, though, we're reliant on technology to do this for the moment, at least. But still, a good 7+ hours of catch-up, chat, laughter and a few tipples. Grateful for friendships that go back to childhood.



Not the greatest photo with my iPhone, so filtered with PSE "60sTVgrab" to disguise the flaws (and wrinkles)!