122 / 365
meadow flora
Seeing these seed heads always recalls childhood memories of using them as darts to throw at other kids on the walk home from school and seeing how many you could get to stick on the back of their school jumper before they realised.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
