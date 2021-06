Pale yellow-eyed grass (sisyrinchium striatum)

Great to have these beautiful plants back in the garden. We lost them when we dismantled the water feature a few years ago (which had been in the garden when we bought the house). But thankfully Ange's brother had taken some cuttings from ours for his own garden and this year I've been able to replant from his stock when he moved house.

I couldn't remember what they were called; in fact, I have a terrible memory for flower names, so my go to phone app is "Picture This" - very handy.