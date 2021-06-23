Previous
Portishead harbour entrance by cam365pix
143 / 365

Portishead harbour entrance

Another beautiful warm summer morning and I took visiting friends for breakfast in Portishead and another stroll around the harbour. On days like this it's like being abroad.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

