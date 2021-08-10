Previous
Next
mall shopping by cam365pix
191 / 365

mall shopping

A trip to The Mall for some retail therapy. Bought (and spent) more than I intended, but that's how some days go and you have to roll with it.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise