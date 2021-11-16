Previous
Ishmael Ensemble at The Thekla, Bristol by cam365pix
285 / 365

Ishmael Ensemble at The Thekla, Bristol

My first post-lockdown live gig outing and a great evening watching Ishmael Ensemble playing a home show at The Thekla.
16th November 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
78% complete



Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
Good backlight, good angle.
November 17th, 2021  
