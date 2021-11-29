steps behind Ikea

Funny how seemingly innocuous things can hit you. My trip to Ikea today was the first one in years and it felt odd not being with Ange, as we would normally browse around the store for things and ideas together. It's so much harder to make choices for the house alone, when you've become so used to making them together. And you appreciate how much pleasure that gave you, sharing ideas, choices - indeed, letting the other person take the lead and enjoying seeing their pleasure as much, if not more, than your own. It's not so much fun always being able to have your own way.