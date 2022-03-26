Previous
Park life by cam365pix
Photo 385

Park life

The weather has been fantastic this past week. Perfect for a gathering of family and friends in a beautiful park in Keynsham, a small town between Bristol and Bath. Spring is here!
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
