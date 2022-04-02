Previous
Next
fire in the wood by cam365pix
Photo 390

fire in the wood

Spent a lovely afternoon in the woods with some of the family. Brewed some tea over the fire, built a den, saw some deer scampering through the trees and then stopped off at pub for a pint on the way home. Perfect.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise