first class!

Love that my dad (who'll be 90 later this year) keeps the formal tradition of writing "First Class" on an envelope, as well as applying the appropriate postage stamp, of course. I remember always doing this myself back when letter-writing was the more usual way of communicating, before e-mail, texts and so on. I never really knew why; I just picked up on the practice and assumed it somehow helped the Post Office sorting process. Who knows? Anyway, it took me back to simpler times and pleased me to see that my dad hasn't changed his ways.
