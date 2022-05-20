Previous
Managed to avoid the virus for over two years, but finally it has caught up with me.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Cam

Dianne
Oh no - it's hard to dodge it forever! Take care, and rest up.
May 31st, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Sorry to hear and hope you are not too laid low by it.
May 31st, 2022  
