Photo 442
positive
Managed to avoid the virus for over two years, but finally it has caught up with me.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
2
0
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Dianne
Oh no - it's hard to dodge it forever! Take care, and rest up.
May 31st, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Sorry to hear and hope you are not too laid low by it.
May 31st, 2022
