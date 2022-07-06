Previous
contrasts by cam365pix
contrasts

Filling in gaps...

A high contrast b/w filter to bring out the light and shade in this man-made/nature combo.

Taken on 11/07/22 in Bradford-on-Avon
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
