on watch by cam365pix
Photo 495

on watch

Something different from the lake today. One of three grey herons perched amongst the trees on the island in the middle of the local lake. Not easy to pick out amongst the leaves with a hand-held bridge camera on maximum zoom. Should have brought a tripod with me, but happy with the clarity of this shot nevertheless. They are a magnificent bird, glorious and graceful in flight. I spotted them as the swooped in low over the water to their chosen perches, but alas didn't manage to get a shot of that particular moment.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
