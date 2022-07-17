Previous
gull, clock tower & buddleia by cam365pix
Photo 496

gull, clock tower & buddleia

Simple straight lines and angles and minimal detail for today's picture.

This was taken early in the morning (just before 9am). The time on the clock is wrong, but it's one my favourite landmarks on the Bristol harbourside walk. I like the design.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
