Photo 496
gull, clock tower & buddleia
Simple straight lines and angles and minimal detail for today's picture.
This was taken early in the morning (just before 9am). The time on the clock is wrong, but it's one my favourite landmarks on the Bristol harbourside walk. I like the design.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
17th July 2022 8:45am
Tags
blue
architecture
bristol
minimal
