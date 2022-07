set for take off

After the blistering heat at the start of the week, when it was really too hot to spend too much time outside, I ventured back out to the lake this morning to feed the birds and see what was about. Plenty of swans, geese and ducks as usual. A single heron was on the water, stalking for awhile. I managed to get a little closer to that elusive in-flight capture, but on maximum zoom, once the bird rose, it was gone, off to other quarters of the lake.