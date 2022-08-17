Previous
Bath Gin balloon by cam365pix
Bath Gin balloon

(Filler) Sunday saw the last morning ascent of this year's balloon fiesta and once more they came our way. This time I stayed home and took a few snaps on my phone from my garden as the balloons floated above the houses.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
