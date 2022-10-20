Previous
empty space by cam365pix
Photo 589

empty space

I always think there's something eerie about empty cinemas, or, indeed, anywhere you expect to be busy but isn't.
20th October 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
