beach huts again by cam365pix
Photo 713

beach huts again

Always love to take a photo of the beach huts when I'm back in Felixstowe. Reminds me of my childhood, when we had use of one during the summers.
19th February 2023

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
195% complete

bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 22nd, 2023  
