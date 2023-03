through the willows

St Mary's Church in the village of Bruton, Somerset, with the river Brue in the foreground.



My first visit to this picturesque little village, after spotting it on the "Antiques Roadtrip" tv show. It's also home to the delicious and award-winning Godminster cheese, some of which has been voted the best in the world.



The original photo has been edited using the Photoleap app.