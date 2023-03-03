Sign up
Photo 724
retro hair salon
An unusual museum display of a mock-up hair salon from the 50s/60s. In Bruton's local history museum.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
729
photos
23
followers
43
following
199% complete
Tags
retro
,
hair-salon
