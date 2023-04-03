Previous
comma butterfly by cam365pix
Photo 741

comma butterfly

First butterfly in the garden of the year, To be fair, I've not been out much.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
