cinema trip by cam365pix
Photo 794

cinema trip

Today I went to see the new Wes Anderson film, "Asteroid City". I attempted to channel my "inner Wes" as I entered the auditorium, with some carefully framed shots.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
217% complete

Photo Details

