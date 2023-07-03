Previous
Next
diamonds by cam365pix
Photo 798

diamonds

Filler: July was rainy month, so here's some sun and shadow as reminder of what could have been.

Shot taken 11/08/23
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise