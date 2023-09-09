Previous
where the river bends by cam365pix
Photo 864

where the river bends

View along the River Avon from Gaol Ferry Bridge, the footbridge that connects Southville with Wapping Wharf. The bridge only re-opened on Friday after months of closure whilst essential maintenance and repairs were carried out
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
