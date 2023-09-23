Sign up
Photo 875
woolly pig
A Mangalitsa pig at Puxton Farm Park. This rare breed of furry pig was on the verge of extinction just a couple of decades ago, with only about 200 of them left, but thankfully a careful conservation programme has revived their fortunes.
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk.
Dianne
Cute pig and so good that they get to survive.
September 25th, 2023
