Previous
Photo 876
old pit tower
One of the derelict pit towers that are scattered around my town.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
pit-tower
