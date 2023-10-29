Previous
martello tower by cam365pix
Photo 893

martello tower

Made good use of the extra hour granted by the end of British Summer Time with a four mile morning walk from one end of the Felixstowe coastline to the other.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
244% complete

Photo Details

