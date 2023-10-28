Previous
Kevin Beattie by cam365pix
Kevin Beattie

My son and I managed to get last minute tickets to the Ipswich Town v Plymouth match this afternoon. This is the statute of Blues legend, Kevin Beattie opposite one corner of the ground. It was a good game, topped off with a 3-2 win for Town.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
