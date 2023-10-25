Previous
Bristol City v Ipswich Town by cam365pix
Bristol City v Ipswich Town

Another evening at the Gate ends in disappointment, as City lose 0-1 to Ipswich. Not a great photo, not a great display by the Robins.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
