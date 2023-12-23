A matinee concert/recital by the amazingly talented Beth Rowley at St Anne's Church, Eastville. As part of the Mums in Music project, Beth is promoting opportunities for more children to attend concerts by staging day-time events, rather than evening, which is a great idea. I went along with the two of the grandchildren and their mum and dad. It was great that the event was so informal and low-key, and a perfect way to kick-off the holiday period. (By the way, this is not my photo but copied from Beth's Facebook page. However, I am in it, so I think it can count - I'm in the front row and you can just see the top of my head by the cross on the left-hand side with one of my grandchildren sat next to me).Beth Rowley is local artist, with an amazing bluesy, soul voice. If you don't know her, here she is singing "24 Hours from Tulsa" with Burt Bacharach and the BBC Session Orchestra in 2008.