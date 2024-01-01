Previous
Contemplating... by cam365pix
Photo 921

Contemplating...

My first day properly out (other than short local shopping trips) in over a week due to a bad back that laid me up for most of the holiday period. Thankful from some quality time spent with the part of the family at last.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
252% complete

Photo Details

