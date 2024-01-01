Sign up
Photo 921
Contemplating...
My first day properly out (other than short local shopping trips) in over a week due to a bad back that laid me up for most of the holiday period. Thankful from some quality time spent with the part of the family at last.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
park life
