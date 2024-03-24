Previous
Next
jazz by cam365pix
Photo 955

jazz

This afternoon I went to see a comedy show in south Bristol and, afterwards, stopped in a nearby pub to listen to some jazz that was happening as part of the Bristol Jazz Festival. A happy coincidence to be able to catch both.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise