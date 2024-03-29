Previous
City v Leicester by cam365pix
City v Leicester

Good Friday football at the Gate. An unexpected, but very welcome, 1-0 victory for the Robins.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
