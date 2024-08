Back at the Gate

First home league game of the season for City at Ashton Gate against Millwall. 2-0 up within 12 minutes they fell 3-2 behind with three quick goals from Millwall after the break (helped by some woeful defending) and it all looked a bit bleak. But a couple of City substitutions lifted the Robins and they fought back to eventually triumph 4-3. Quite the game!