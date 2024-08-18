Sign up
lake watch
From yesterday: a Saturday morning visit to the lake with stepson and grandson. The little one loved trawling the water with his net and seeing what little critters he could find.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
