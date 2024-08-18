Previous
lake watch by cam365pix
lake watch

From yesterday: a Saturday morning visit to the lake with stepson and grandson. The little one loved trawling the water with his net and seeing what little critters he could find.
18th August 2024

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...


