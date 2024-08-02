Previous
Busy Bee’s Bum by carole_sandford
Photo 2904

Busy Bee’s Bum

Back at Doddington this afternoon, goodness it was hot, humid & horrid!
Caught this fella collecting pollen.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
