Honeysuckle by carole_sandford
Photo 2944

Honeysuckle

We have more flowers on the honey suckle. Thought it had finished & four more flowers appeared.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Gorgeousness
September 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
September 11th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Very nice!
September 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super B/W - - nature has gone to pots this year , my neighbour's magnolia tree is speckled with the odd flower, and more amazingly the laburnum tree across the road has has the odd dangle of "golden-chains " fav
September 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@beryl all a bit bizarre Beryl!
September 11th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
Very elegant photo well done
September 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful fine art mono Carole
September 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Interesting take with the black & white… very nicely photographed.
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully captured.
September 11th, 2024  
