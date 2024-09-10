Sign up
Photo 2943
Reflecting
Another black & white from Sunday. This is part of the Waterside Shopping Centre & its reflection in the River Witham. Lincoln
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
1260
2938
2939
2940
2941
1261
2942
2943
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
b&w
,
lincoln
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful reflections… gorgeous photo
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely b/w image and reflection !
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
September 10th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful image and reflections!
September 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the clarity and the choice of b&w.
September 10th, 2024
