Photo 2942
Pretty in Pink
Another garden shot. We had a rainy morning, but a better afternoon.
Apologies for lack of commenting at the moment, life getting in the way…..
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
cosmos
Casablanca
ace
So pretty and pastel. Wishing you well.
September 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
So beautifully delicate!
September 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful lacey edges
September 9th, 2024
