Previous
Photo 2941
High Bridge
Looking down the River Witham towards the High Bridge & the High Bridge Cafe. The bridge is one of the oldest in the UK to still have buildings on. Some super reflections today.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
10
7
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4276
photos
171
followers
142
following
805% complete
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
1258
2937
1259
2938
2939
2940
2941
1260
Views
13
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
bridge
high
lincoln
Pat Knowles
ace
That is extraordinary Carole The black & white building on its own is a rare beauty but with the reflections plus the bridge it’s quite a brilliant image. You have to keep looking at it.
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections that works well in B&W.
September 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab image and reflection ....super in b/w
September 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent shot, reflections
September 8th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Awesome reflections!
September 8th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
September 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous reflections great photo
September 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amazing black and white- the details are super!
September 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This is absolutely amazing - almost looks like dolls house size
September 8th, 2024
Michelle
Amazing capture and reflections
September 8th, 2024
