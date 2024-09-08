Previous
High Bridge by carole_sandford
Photo 2941

High Bridge

Looking down the River Witham towards the High Bridge & the High Bridge Cafe. The bridge is one of the oldest in the UK to still have buildings on. Some super reflections today.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That is extraordinary Carole The black & white building on its own is a rare beauty but with the reflections plus the bridge it’s quite a brilliant image. You have to keep looking at it.
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections that works well in B&W.
September 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fab image and reflection ....super in b/w
September 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent shot, reflections
September 8th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Awesome reflections!
September 8th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
September 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous reflections great photo
September 8th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Amazing black and white- the details are super!
September 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This is absolutely amazing - almost looks like dolls house size
September 8th, 2024  
Michelle
Amazing capture and reflections
September 8th, 2024  
