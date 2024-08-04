Previous
Summer Greens by carole_sandford
Photo 2906

Summer Greens

Lincoln Cathedral last week. Back view with the statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson. He was born at Somersby, Lincs 1809 & was Poet Laureate for much of Queen Victoria’s reign.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
I remember that view! Nice one. Any peregrines out today?
August 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely view through the trees.
August 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view as you peer through the lush green trees !
August 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a delightful image with that setting.
August 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautifully composed pic. Gorgeous place!
August 4th, 2024  
