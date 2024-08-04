Sign up
Photo 2906
Summer Greens
Lincoln Cathedral last week. Back view with the statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson. He was born at Somersby, Lincs 1809 & was Poet Laureate for much of Queen Victoria’s reign.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca
I remember that view! Nice one. Any peregrines out today?
August 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Lovely view through the trees.
August 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely view as you peer through the lush green trees !
August 4th, 2024
Rob Z
Such a delightful image with that setting.
August 4th, 2024
Corinne C
A beautifully composed pic. Gorgeous place!
August 4th, 2024
