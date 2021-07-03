Sign up
Ida Lune and JC Guitars
A rather extraordinary gig by two wonderful Wellington groups of musicians. Do google Ida Lune. The other may be searchable under Justin firefly. I loved it.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I'd rejoin...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2021 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
