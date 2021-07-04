Previous
Lazy Sunday Afternoon by carolinesdreams
Lazy Sunday Afternoon

I studied all weekend and my husband gardened all weekend so it was nice to catch the sunset together on Sunday afternoon.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I'd rejoin...
