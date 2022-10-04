Sign up
Photo 615
Spring Garden
My sister and I had a fairy morning tea with my eldest granddaughter, which involved a lot of happy flower picking (and macarons).
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
1
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2022 11:48am
Diana
ace
That sounds so delightful, lovely shot of the fairy running around.
October 8th, 2022
